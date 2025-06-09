Pacific voice takes centre stage

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is taking a leading role in global biodiversity talks in Nairobi, Kenya.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael, has been appointed Co-Chair of a key review group.

The appointment was made during the seventh meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation under the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Dr Michael will lead the global review contact group under agenda item three.

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The group focuses on planning, monitoring, reporting and reviewing progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Dr Michael said the role was important as countries work towards agreement on the global review of biodiversity progress.

The review will shape discussions at the 17th Conference of the Parties. The meeting will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, from October 19 to 30.

Fiji is representing Pacific Small Island Developing States during the negotiations.

Dr Michael says the appointment reflects confidence in Pacific leadership.

He says Small Island Developing States must have a strong voice in global environmental decisions.

The SBI-7 meeting started today and ends on August 12.

The Ministry adds that Fiji will continue to strengthen its role in international environmental diplomacy.