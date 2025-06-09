FNPF reaches 60-year milestone

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji National Provident Fund is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month, marking its growth from a £10,000 startup loan in 1966 to managing over $12.1 billion in assets for more than 447,000 members.

Over six decades, the country’s largest financial institution has supported generations of workers through retirement, housing, education, and medical assistance, while investing in government securities, property, commercial lending, and local and international equities.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the milestone reflects the trust placed in the Fund by workers, employers, and families, with success built on prudent governance and disciplined investment management.

In recent years, the Fund has introduced digital platforms like the MyFNPF App, expanded savings products, and driven economic growth through strategic investments.

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Looking ahead, Vodonaivalu says FNPF will continue investing in technology, enhancing financial literacy, and pursuing sustainable long-term investments.