'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch with a new challenge on Apple TV

[Source: Reuters]

The Emmy-winning, feel-good soccer comedy “Ted Lasso” returns this week to Apple TV (AAPL.O), opens new tab for a ​fourth season.

This time, the folksy American coach heads back to London to help a team of ‌female athletes believe in their own greatness.

Lasso brings his unfailing optimism as he takes command of AFC Richmond’s Lady Greyhounds, a second-division squad facing challenges familiar in women’s sports.

For starters, they have a smaller budget than the men’s Premier League team, and a cramped locker ​room they must share part of the week.

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The switch puts Lasso, played by series co-creator Jason Sudeikis, in ​new territory after a career coaching male athletes from a man’s perspective.

“There is a fundamental difference ⁠with the way (Lasso) personally interacts with men and boys” versus women, Sudeikis said in an interview ahead of the ​season’s debut on Wednesday. “He doesn’t know what he’s allowed to do or say and what’s appropriate.”

Sudeikis said he can relate to ​Lasso’s challenges as a real-life father of a boy and a girl. The actor said he catches himself treating his daughter and son differently, and he’s not sure why.

“I’m still figuring that out,” Sudeikis said. “I think Ted’s just doing that, times 22 players and a doozy ​of an assistant.”

Lasso’s new assistant is Coach Chilton, played by Tanya Reynolds. Chilton is trying to bring out the best ​in the team, Reynolds said, but she is “incredibly socially anxious” and often comes across as “a prick.”

“She coaches with a kind of sharpness ‌rather than ⁠with softness,” Reynolds said.

Returning characters include team owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and chief marketing officer Keeley (Juno Temple). Both examine whether they are doing enough to support the women’s team, or defaulting to society’s ingrained expectations.

“Keeley is a girl’s girl,” Temple said, and is thrilled to promote a women’s team. Even so, she makes mistakes with the new venture.

“It’s not a bad thing ​to not know, but then ​educate yourself,” Temple said. “That’s ⁠going to be something important with Keeley this season.”