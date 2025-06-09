Police record statements in Wailoku incident

The police are continuing investigations into the death of a 12-year-old boy in Wailoku, Tamavua, with officers gathering statements from residents in the area.

Police confirm a 29-year-old man remains in custody in relation to the case as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The boy was reported missing by his mother after he failed to return home on Wednesday evening.

He was last seen playing at a neighbor’s home.

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His body was discovered near his home around midday on Friday, following which the man was taken into police custody.