Businesses urged to strengthen AI security

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Cybersecurity experts are urging businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity measures to protect against emerging digital threats.

The call was made during the TrendAI Spark workshop, where cybersecurity experts outlined the importance of AI security and governance as businesses increasingly adopt the technology.

Trend AI Spark Chief Technical Officer McCluney Michael says that as security continues to evolve, AI is reshaping the security threat landscape.

Michael says while AI is improving productivity, it has also created a new attack surface, making it easier for cybercriminals to target businesses.

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“The democratization of AI means that it’s available to both attackers and consumers, and businesses, but it does present a new attack surface that one needs to take care of and understand.”

He says businesses must understand the risks associated with AI and adopt strong governance, regulations and security controls before fully embracing the technology.

“One of the main themes of today was how do we correctly govern AI and the use of AI in businesses today so that it allows AI to achieve the outcomes you need without compromising the security that your companies and your nation need”

He adds that with the right governance and accountability, AI has the potential to drive innovation and productivity while supporting the sustainable growth of businesses across Fiji and the Pacific.