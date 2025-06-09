Wind alert issued

[File Photo]

A strong wind alert remains in force for parts of Fiji as a southerly wind flow continues to affect the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the alert covers the Yasawa Group, coastal areas of Rakiraki and Sigatoka, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, southern Bua and Udu Point.

The weather office says a weak trough of low pressure, bringing cloud and showers, is expected to affect the southern and eastern parts of the country until later today.

Cloudy periods with some showers are expected over Sigatoka-Coral Coast, Serua-Namosi, Navua-Suva-Nausori, Tailevu-Naitasiri, southern Bua, Cakaudrove, Taveuni, Lau, Lomaiviti and Kadavu.

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Other areas are expected to remain mainly fine, with cool conditions at night.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says moderate to fresh southerly winds will continue, with moderate to rough seas across Fiji waters.