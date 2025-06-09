Police mental health support spotlighted

[Photo: File]

The mental wellbeing of police officers is coming under focus, with concerns raised that those working on the frontline are also facing emotional and psychological pressures.

The issue was highlighted during a recent discussion on human trafficking, where participants stressed the need to ensure officers have adequate support while carrying out

challenging duties.

A recent study involving police officers highlighted concerns around stress, trauma and other mental health challenges linked to the demands of policing.

A point from the discussion questioned whether internal challenges within the force could affect officers’ wellbeing and effectiveness.

Questions stressed that 68 percent of the Force’s wellbeing policy existed, but 2/3 of the policy was never prioritized.

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Criminal Investigations Department Director Trafficking, Naveen Sami says the Fiji Police Force has systems in place to support officers facing emotional and psychological difficulties.

“I believe that all of the officers have been advised; even the psychologist unit is there, and a whole welfare team is there. As soon as one officer is registered, then they’ll monitor that officer’s performance, how they are performing and what they’re facing. These are all things done by the welfare unit and psychologist team.”

Sami says one of the ongoing challenges is encouraging officers to seek help, as some may fear being judged or seen as unable to handle the pressures of the job.

“I believe that unit is addressing those issues that officers continue to emotionally suffer from, so we do have a dedicated unit that looks into that.”

He further adds that continued awareness and support will be looked into to ensure officers can access assistance while continuing their responsibilities in serving the community.