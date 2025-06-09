FNU revives long-stalled Naiyaca campus project

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fiji National University has restarted the redevelopment of its Naiyaca Campus in Labasa after the project was stalled for years.

The campus development first broke ground in 2018 but was left incomplete.

The restart marks a renewed push by FNU to expand access to tertiary education in Vanua Levu.

FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba acknowledged the long delay and apologised to the traditional leaders and people of Wasavulu and Macuata.

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She said the university remains committed to delivering a campus that will better serve students in the North.

Professor Nabobo-Baba also sought approval from the Tui Macuata to rename the campus the Ratu Wiliame Katonivere Labasa Campus.

The request was accepted in recognition of Ratu Wiliame’s support and contribution to education.

She said the campus will provide greater opportunities for students while supporting the development of Vanua Levu.

The university has also opened its Literacy and Numeracy Centre in Labasa.

The centre will focus on improving English and Mathematics skills while preserving traditional knowledge and indigenous practices.

Officiating at the ceremony, Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said the redevelopment fulfils a long-standing commitment to the people of Macuata.

He said the project ws an important investment that will benefit future generations of Northern students.

Classes are continuing at the newly named campus as redevelopment work progresses.