Returning workers boost Fiji’s skilled workforce

Fijians returning home after working under Australia’s Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme are bringing back valuable skills and experience to strengthen Fiji’s workforce.

Former PALM workers Leona and Losalini spent three years in Australia’s aged care sector and are now completing a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.

Through a partnership involving Australia’s Market Development Facility, Alphacrucis University College and the Pacific Australia Skills program, the pair will become certified trainers, preparing future Fijian aged care workers for international employment.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh says their return demonstrates the long-term benefits of labour mobility.

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He says returning workers can become trainers and mentors, transferring international skills and industry knowledge to strengthen local capacity and create opportunities for future workers.

Singh says labour mobility is not simply about overseas employment, but about building a skilled workforce that returns home to contribute to Fiji’s productivity and economic growth.