Over 11,000 Fijians Ready For Poll Duties

[Photo: File]

More than 11,000 Fijians have been recruited and are ready to assist with Election Day operations whenever the next election is called.

The Supervisor of Elections says the same workforce can also support a referendum if one is announced.

The preparations are already underway.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the Fijian Elections Office has completed the recruitment of more than 11,000 personnel who are now part of the Election Day

workforce pool.

She says the team can be deployed at short notice once an election date is announced.

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Mataiciwa says while election preparations remain the priority, the Elections Office is also prepared for the possibility of a referendum.

She says the same resources, including personnel and operational arrangements, would be used if both processes were required.

The Supervisor of Elections says having the workforce ready allows the office to respond quickly whenever the Government announces the next electoral process.