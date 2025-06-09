Businesses shift focus

[Photo: FILE]

The business community is now turning its attention to making the most of the incentives announced in the 2026–2027 National Budget.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation says while businesses had anticipated more incentives, the focus has now shifted to understanding and implementing the measures already in place.

Chief Executive Edward Bernard says the overall reaction from the private sector has been positive.

“I think the reaction has been very positive. Considering the limited fiscal space that the government has been working on, we feel that it’s been delicately crafted as a fair and responsible budget.”

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Bernard said businesses had expected an election budget but instead received one that prioritised fiscal responsibility.

“The business community are now adjusting and trying to see how we can implement the incentives that have been provided.”

Bernard says businesses should not judge the budget solely on the number of new initiatives announced.

He says many incentives introduced in the previous two budgets remain in place and continue to support investment and business growth.

Bernard adds that targeted measures for industries such as manufacturing, tourism, mining and sawmilling, together with investment incentives including peer-to-peer lending and equity crowdfunding, are expected to further strengthen the business environment.