Idaho mass shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

[Source: Reuters]
The man who fatally shot three people and injured more than half a dozen others this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said on Sunday.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told a press conference that the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Chad Williams, acted alone.
Police are still working to determine Williams’ motivations and his movements leading up to the shooting in a shopping area, Hicks said.
Seven others were injured in the incident, two of them critically, Hicks said.
Two people who were treated at the hospital have been released, he said.
After Williams started shooting, an off-duty state trooper and a member of the public actively engaged the suspect by returning gunfire, police said.