Idaho mass shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

[Source: Reuters]

The man who fatally shot three people and ​injured more than half a ‌dozen others this weekend in Twin Falls, Idaho, died from a ​self-inflicted gunshot wound, police ​said on Sunday.

Twin Falls Police ⁠Chief Matthew Hicks told ​a press conference that the 24-year-old ​suspect, identified as Chad Williams, acted alone.

Police are still working to determine Williams’ ​motivations and his movements leading up ​to the shooting in a shopping area, Hicks ‌said.

Seven ⁠others were injured in the incident, two of them critically, Hicks said.

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Two people who ​were ​treated at ⁠the hospital have been released, he said.

After ​Williams started shooting, an off-duty ​state ⁠trooper and a member of the public actively engaged the ⁠suspect ​by returning gunfire, ​police said.