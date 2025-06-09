New combinations showing promise for Fiji Blue

Yesterday's clash between Auckland Fijians and Fiji Blue. [insert: Maria Lutua]

Crest Fiji Blue’s growing cohesion continues to pay dividends after the side edged Auckland Fijians 45-43 to remain unbeaten at the Netball Fiji Invitational Tournament.

Captain Maria Lutua believes the result was particularly encouraging given the team is still developing combinations on court.

“We’re just building. There are new combinations coming in and this is probably the second game that we’ve ever played together as a team and as a whole.”

Despite securing the win, Fiji Blue was made to work hard throughout the contest by a youthful Auckland Fijians outfit.

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“Honestly, that was a very close game. Auckland Fijians came out strong. They didn’t give us any space to breathe.”

Lutua praised her teammates for staying composed under pressure and finding a way to secure victory.

The captain also acknowledged the challenge posed by the visitors.

“They were young, they were strong, they were faster and they made us run. It wasn’t an easy game.”

While admitting Fiji Blue made life difficult for itself at times, Lutua was pleased with the outcome.

The victory gives Fiji Blue a perfect two-from-two record as it continues building towards the business end of the tournament.

The Fiji Netball Invitational Tournament continues at the Vodafone Arena with players vying for places in the national squad ahead of the Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Tonga.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC 2 and viti+.