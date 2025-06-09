No change in King’s release date

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After a three-year absence from the big screen, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will return this year with the highly anticipated action entertainer, King.

A special announcement promo unveiled in January confirmed that the film would arrive in cinemas on December 24.

In recent weeks, however, speculation has been rife that King might miss its scheduled release and be pushed to 2027. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that there are no plans to postpone the film and that King remains firmly on track to release on December 24, 2026.

Significantly, King will arrive amid three major Hollywood releases.

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December 18 will witness the epic clash between Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

Avengers: Doomsday is expected to take a thunderous start; in fact, the extraordinary box office performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has further underlined the massive demand for Marvel films among Indian moviegoers.

In comparison, Dune: Part Three is likely to appeal to a relatively niche audience.

However, the Rs. 27.86 crore lifetime business of Dune: Part Two (2024) indicates that the franchise has a significant following in India. Moreover, its release in IMAX is expected to further boost its box office prospects.

Finally, Jumanji: Open World is part of a franchise with strong mass appeal.

The previous two instalments collected more than Rs. 50 crores each at the Indian box office, and expectations are therefore high from the Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan-starrer.

A trade source commented, “In India, King will have an edge as it is a Hindi film starring Shah Rukh Khan and several other prominent actors. Among the Hollywood releases, Avengers: Doomsday will pose the strongest competition, as the franchise is now one of the biggest in India. Internationally, however, all three Hollywood films are major releases with blockbuster potential. This is where King could face some challenges in securing an adequate number of screens.”

The trade source continued, “However, only a film of King’s calibre can take on such Hollywood giants. Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest Indian star overseas.

Moreover, Yash Raj Films is distributing King in international markets. They will surely leverage their years of experience and goodwill to secure the best possible screens and show timings.”

An industry insider remarked, “Many were hoping that King would release in 2027. However, that would probably have meant waiting until after April or May.

Love & War is scheduled to release on January 21, while the holy month of Ramzan begins in the first week of February. This will be followed by major releases such as Spirit on March 5 and Varanasi on April 7.

By arriving during Christmas, King may initially face some screen-sharing issues.

On the positive side, however, it won’t face any fresh competition until Republic Day. If the word of mouth is as strong as expected, the sky is the limit for the film.”

One section of the exhibition ecosystem that remains concerned is the single-screen sector.

A theatre owner, speaking on the condition of anonymity, sighed, “It will undoubtedly be a beneficial period for the box office. We only hope that distributors and studios do not arm-twist us or force us to screen just one film.”