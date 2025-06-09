Prasad’s case on track for trial

The State intends to call four witnesses and rely on six documents during the trial. [Photo: FILE]

Former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad’s criminal case will return to the Suva Magistrates Court on Friday for a final pre-trial conference ahead of the scheduled trial next week.

Professor Prasad appeared before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today, where the court was informed that the prosecution and defence remain on track for trial.

The court is expected to confirm the prosecution’s witness list and documentary evidence at Friday’s pre-trial conference.

The State intends to call four witnesses and rely on six documents (evidence) during the trial.

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Professor Prasad faces one count of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and one count of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

FICAC alleges that on or about December 30, 2015, while serving as an office holder of the National Federation Party, Prasad failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The trial is scheduled to commence on August 10.