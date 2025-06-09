Kamikamica a free man

Former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is a free man after being acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Kamikamica was acquitted today on charges of perjury and giving false information to a public servant.

The court’s decision clears Kamikamica of the allegations he faced.

The charges stem from evidence he gave under oath during a Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner.

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It was alleged that between December 2024 and March 2025, Kamikamica falsely stated he had no involvement in the appointment of former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, despite allegedly knowing the statement was untrue.

More details to follow.