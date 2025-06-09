Officer under investigation

[Photo: FILE]

A Sigatoka-based police officer is under investigation following allegations of threats made against a female student.

The Fiji Police Force’s Internal Affairs Department has launched a preliminary investigation into the officer’s alleged conduct.

Police say the investigation is at an early stage as officers work to establish the facts and decide on the next steps.

The Force is appealing to anyone with information about the alleged incident or the victim to come forward.

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Information can be shared through the Police toll-free line 1681, Crime Stoppers on 919 or at the nearest Police Station.

Police say the findings of the investigation will determine further action.

The Force is also reminding the public that 1681 can be used to report crimes, suspicious activities, service complaints or concerns about police conduct.