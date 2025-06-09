Singh returns to sugar ministry

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Charan Jeath Singh is back as Sugar Minister after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reversed an earlier Cabinet decision that placed the portfolio under Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna.

Singh confirmed the change yesterday, saying Rabuka informed him of the decision by email on Monday night.

“Now, I will be able to assist farmers more and will respect the decision of Mr Rabuka.”

He is expected to formally take up the portfolio next week.

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Singh previously held responsibility for the sugar industry before a Cabinet reshuffle several months ago moved him to the portfolios of Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts.

His return puts him back at the forefront of government efforts to tackle the longstanding challenges facing sugarcane farmers and strengthen Fiji’s wider sugar industry.