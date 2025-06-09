Walker takes charge of Fijiana XV

Coach Willie Walker after today's press conference to officially announce his appointment.

Former Black Ferns XV and Blues Women head coach Willie Walker has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Vodafone Fijiana XV.

Walker arrives in the role with an impressive coaching résumé, having previously worked with New Zealand’s Black Ferns XV programme and most recently guiding the Blues Women.

The experienced coach flew into the country yesterday after helping the Blues secure a victory over the NSW Waratahs over the weekend.

His appointment comes as Fijiana prepares for a busy international calendar, including the upcoming Test series against the South African Springbok Women.

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Walker says he is excited by the opportunity to lead Fiji’s national women’s side and is eager to help the team continue its development on the international stage.

His arrival is expected to provide a significant boost for the national side as Fiji continues to build towards future international competitions and the next Rugby World Cup cycle.

The Fijiana XV will take on the Springboks women at the HFC Bank Stadium this Saturday.