Experts call for digital literacy push

USP has introduced a Bachelor’s program in Artificial Intelligence.[PHOTO:SUPPLIED]

As the Pacific moves towards a more digital future, experts say strengthening digital literacy will be critical to ensuring communities can fully benefit from emerging technologies.

While connectivity and digital services continue to expand, Vodafone Fiji says building trust and confidence in digital technologies remains a key challenge.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Technology Officer Vikash Prasad highlights that digital growth must go hand in hand with digital literacy.

He says some people continue to rely on traditional methods, such as visiting banks for transactions, due to concerns over the reliability and security of digital platforms.

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“Many people still prefer to stand in lines at banks. Transactions that can take seconds on your phone, there’s a group of people in any society that still prefers to stand in line. Why? They do not trust the electronic systems.”

Prasad explained that technology professionals have a role to play in building confidence and encouraging greater adoption of digital services.

Meanwhile, NiuPay says the Pacific continues to face a digital skills gap, with education systems struggling to keep pace with industry demands.

NiuPay Chief Operating Officer Trevor Manokore notes that the gap is partly linked to the region’s brain drain and the speed at which educational institutions are adapting.

In response, University of the South Pacific lecturer in the School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics, Priyanka Sharma says new programs are being developed to strengthen digital skills.

She adds that USP has introduced a Bachelor’s program in Artificial Intelligence, with a Cyber Security program also expected to be offered.