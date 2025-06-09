Verve Academy backs Fiji Masters for FANCA Games

[Source: File]

Fiji Masters has received a timely boost ahead of the 2026 FANCA Games after securing sponsorship from Verve Academy.

The sponsorship handover was conducted yesterday at the Tebara headquarters in Vatuwaqa as preparations continue for the tournament, which will be held on August 24 at King Charles Park in Nadi.

The support is expected to assist the Fiji Masters side in its build-up to the competition as it prepares to compete against teams from across the region.

The FANCA Games remains one of the key events on the football calendar for veteran players, providing an opportunity to showcase their talent and promote the spirit of the game.

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Fiji Masters will now continue its preparations for the tournament with the backing of Verve Academy as it aims for a strong showing in Nadi later this month.