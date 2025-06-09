Rewa routs Suva, Navua hits seven in EPL

[Source: File]

Rewa FC sent a strong message ahead of its OFC Men’s Champions League campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Suva FC in Round 16 of the Extra Premier League at Churchill Park.

The Delta Tigers were in complete control as goals from Josaia Sela, Asivorosi Rabo, Semi Matalau and Neemish Prasad sealed an emphatic win and all three points.

The result provides a timely boost for Rewa, which will turn its attention to next week’s OFC Men’s Champions League at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, Navua FC produced one of its best performances of the season, thrashing Tailevu Naitasiri FC 7-2.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua’s attacking display secured a valuable three points and strengthened its position in the Extra Premier League standings as the race for top-eight places intensifies.

For Tailevu Naitasiri, the heavy defeat leaves the side facing an uphill battle to avoid relegation, with only two rounds remaining in the competition.