NFA warns over rising bushfire risks

[Photo: File]

A structural fire at Momi Gun side in Nadi this week, is raising concerns over the increasing risk posed by bush fires.

This follows after a vacant structure was completely destroyed by a fire that caused the property to collapse to the ground.

The National Fire Authority says firefighters responded to the incident but faced access challenges due to poor road conditions and the remote location of the property.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident highlights how quickly bushfires can spread from dry vegetation to nearby buildings, putting homes and communities at

risk.

“This incident is a concern because it demonstrates how quickly a bushfire can spread from vegetation to a nearby structure, resulting in significant property loss. While

this particular building was vacant, the same circumstances could easily put occupied homes, neighboring properties and communities at risk.”

Sowane urges the public to take extra care when using fire during the current dry and windy conditions and is reminding property owners to clear overgrown vegetation around

vacant properties to reduce fire hazards.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.