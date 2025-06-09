Son avoids jail term

[Photo: FILE]

A man has been given a suspended three-year sentence after attempting to burn down his father’s home.

Titoko Cabobula Nasema was sentenced by High Court judge Justice Daniel Goundar after pleading guilty to attempted arson.

The incident took place in March this year at Nadonumai Settlement, Lami.

The court heard Nasema returned home after drinking and threatened to burn the house with his 68-year-old father inside.

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He then poured premix fuel inside the home and on his father before setting it alight.

The fire started while his father was still inside the house.

The court heard the fire was put out before causing major damage.

Justice Goundar said the offence was serious as it involved a direct threat against Nasema’s own father in the family home.

The judge said alcohol did not excuse his actions and was an aggravating factor.

Nasema’s sentence was reduced after the court considered his early guilty plea, remorse, clean record, reconciliation with his parents and decision to stop drinking alcohol.

The court also heard Nasema later supported his elderly parents and that his father had forgiven him.

His final sentence was three years’ imprisonment, reduced by 46 days for time spent in custody, and fully suspended for three years.

Nasema will not go to prison unless he commits another offence during the suspension period.

The court also issued a permanent Domestic Violence Restraining Order to protect his father.

He has 30 days to appeal the sentence.