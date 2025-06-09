Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

[Source: Reuters]

Three people died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in ​Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, according to a city spokesman.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters the shooter was dead and the threat ​to the community was over.

An active ​shooter incident was reported at around 2:30 ⁠p.m. local time (2030 GMT) near an In-N-Out Burger ​restaurant in a high-traffic commercial area, the city’s ​public information coordinator, Josh Palmer, told Reuters.

About an hour later, “it was determined that the shooter was no ​longer a threat,” Palmer said.

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During a press conference, Hicks ​said he did not know the exact death toll, but ‌Palmer ⁠told Reuters that three people were dead and at least two injured.

The shooter was among the dead, Hicks said. Police are working to identify the ​gunman and ​determine motives ⁠for the shooting, he said.

The Twin Falls Police Department said on ​Facebook that roads in the area ​and ⁠a nearby bridge were closed in the immediate aftermath of the report.

The town of about 47,400 ⁠people ​lies in the central ​Idaho region of Magic Valley.