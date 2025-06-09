Three dead in Idaho shopping center shooting

[Source: Reuters]
Three people died after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, according to a city spokesman.
Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks told reporters the shooter was dead and the threat to the community was over.
An active shooter incident was reported at around 2:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic commercial area, the city’s public information coordinator, Josh Palmer, told Reuters.
About an hour later, “it was determined that the shooter was no longer a threat,” Palmer said.
During a press conference, Hicks said he did not know the exact death toll, but Palmer told Reuters that three people were dead and at least two injured.
The shooter was among the dead, Hicks said. Police are working to identify the gunman and determine motives for the shooting, he said.
The Twin Falls Police Department said on Facebook that roads in the area and a nearby bridge were closed in the immediate aftermath of the report.
The town of about 47,400 people lies in the central Idaho region of Magic Valley.