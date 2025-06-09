Seruiratu’s warning on debt

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s rising national debt is a security risk, according to Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu.

He states that urgent action is needed to protect the country’s economic future.

Launching the People’s First Party, Seruiratu says public debt is nearing $12 billion, almost three times higher than a decade ago.

He says the debt-to-GDP ratio is approaching 85 per cent, while increasing debt repayments are putting pressure on funding for health, education and other services.

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Seruiratu points out that economic security and national security are linked, warning that growing debt could increase reliance on external lenders.

He says bringing debt and the fiscal deficit under control is critical to keeping Fiji’s decisions in Fiji’s hands.

The People’s First Party’s economic plan focuses on four areas: stronger financial management, support for businesses, reducing reliance on tourism, and creating equal opportunities for Fijians.

Party President Joana Koroilavesau says the party was created to represent ordinary Fijians.

She adds that the party’s name reflects its commitment to putting people at the centre of its decisions, while its rising sun logo represents hope and renewal.