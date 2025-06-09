Karan eyes national record after season-best run in Glasgow

[Source: File]

Yeshnil Karan is already looking ahead to his next challenge after producing a season-best performance in the men’s 5,000 metres at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Competing at his second Commonwealth Games, the Team Fiji distance runner clocked 14 minutes 35.76 seconds, describing the race as one of the toughest of his career against a world-class field.

Karan says the fast early pace and strong winds made for difficult racing conditions, but he was pleased to walk away with his best performance of the season.

“It was really tough running against world-class athletes. The pace was fast and the wind made it even more challenging, but I’m happy with my season’s best and proud to represent Fiji.”

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The national 5,000m record holder is wasting no time in setting his sights on an even bigger target.

After a two-and-a-half-week training block in Brisbane, Karan will head to India for a World Continental Tour meet, where he hopes to lower his own national record.

“My goal is to run a personal best in India and hopefully break my Fiji record.”

The Glasgow performance is even more remarkable considering Karan underwent appendicitis surgery earlier this year.

With just six-and-a-half weeks of solid training leading into the Games, he admitted the road back was far from easy.

“The preparation was really tough. I had to make a lot of sacrifices to get here, so I’m really happy with this performance. My coach is happy, my family is happy, and the team is happy too.”

Karan dedicated his season-best run to his wife, two children, parents, coach and the entire Team Fiji athletics squad, thanking them for their unwavering support throughout his recovery and preparation.

With the Commonwealth Games behind him, Karan’s focus now shifts to India before turning his attention to next year’s Pacific Games, where he hopes to continue building on his strong form.