Fiji records 264 earthquakes last month

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Seismology FB page]

A total of 264 earthquakes were recorded in the Fiji last month with magnitudes ranging from 1.2 to 5.9.

According to Fiji Seismology, the monitoring data shows that most of the shallow earthquake activity was concentrated in the northern parts of Fiji, particularly around Vanua

Levu, extending from the northern Yasawa to Cikobia Island along the Fiji Fracture Zone.

Experts say this level of activity is expected in the area due to the movement and characteristics of the fault zone.

The report also highlights that deep earthquakes, ranging between 300 and 600 kilometers below the surface, were mainly recorded to the east of Fiji, especially beneath the

Lau Basin.

These deeper events are linked to subduction activity, where the Pacific Plate moves beneath the Indo-Australian Plate.

It says other areas that experienced shallow and minor earthquake activity included Kadavu Island, which is associated with the Hunter Fracture Zone, as well as parts of

southeast Viti Levu and inland Vanua Levu.

It says that while earthquake activity continues across several zones, the recorded events during July were within areas known for ongoing tectonic movement in the Fiji

region.