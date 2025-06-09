Housing project brings new hope

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Govt]

Six families in Tiliva Village, Kadavu, are a step closer to owning safer homes as a rural housing project reaches 70 per cent completion.

The Tiliva Village Rural Housing Scheme is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The project is delivered under the Government’s Rural Housing Assistance Program. It will provide nine new homes for approved beneficiary families.

The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management and the Ministry of Forestry.

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Villagers are providing timber from their own pine plantations and the government is supporting the project with hardware, technical assistance, logging support and timber

treatment services.

Training is also being provided to ensure the homes meet required standards.Three homes are in the final stages of construction.

The project remains on track for completion by December.

All nine families are expected to move into their new homes once the work is completed.