Police investigate alleged school abduction attempt

[file/photo]

An investigation is underway into claims of an alleged attempted abduction at a Nausori school.

The Fiji Police Force says the matter came to its attention after a social media post alleged a man had attempted to pick up a child from the school.

Nausori Police have since conducted enquiries, with investigations continuing to establish the facts. Police have also confirmed that the man pictured in the post has lodged a report at Lami Police Station.

He told police he had visited the school to see his daughter and not for the reasons alleged online.

The man said he became aware of the claims after family members alerted him to the social media post, prompting him to report the matter.

Police say more people will be questioned as part of the investigation.

The Force is reminding members of the public to report concerns through the proper channels and allow investigations to take their course.

The public can call the toll-free 1681 number to report crimes, suspicious movements or activities, as well as complaints about police services.