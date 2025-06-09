Government tightens budget monitoring

[Photo: FILE]

Government ministries will face closer scrutiny over how they spend taxpayer-funded allocations as the new national budget gets underway.

Head of Fiscal Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Munesh Deo, says the Ministry will closely monitor government spending and the progress of major projects.

He says six-monthly progress reports will be submitted to Cabinet, while regular updates will also be provided to the Minister for Finance.

The Ministry’s budget and fiscal teams will track project implementation across government and assess whether programmes are achieving their intended outcomes.

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“The ministries have already started the planning process in terms of their expenditure plans. The Minister of Finance, as the custodian of financial resources, is already prepared. We are also working on the closure of this financial year’s accounts.”

Deo says all ministries are ready to begin implementing the budget, with stronger oversight measures in place.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the budget addresses current economic pressures while helping build a stronger and more resilient economy for the future.

“We tried to balance everything during the preparation of this budget. We looked at the welfare of the people as well as our economy to ensure it continues to function despite the challenges we face. The Citizen’s Budget reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability and meaningful public engagement.”

He says the budget will be closely monitored to ensure public funds are spent responsibly, and government projects are delivered as planned.