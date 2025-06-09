Gere’s son and Crawford’s daughter working together after parents divorced

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

More than 30 years after Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere’s marriage came to an end, two of their children from subsequent relationships are working together.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the premiere of FX series “The Shards” in New York City on Monday, Homer Gere and Kaia Gerber reflected on working together and adding another chapter to Hollywood’s interconnected legacy.

“It’s really funny,” said Gere, the 26-year-old son of Richard Gere and his second wife, actress and model Carey Lowell. “We hadn’t met before shooting. Two weeks before, we met at a bar with all the other cast and we became friends.”

Gerber, 24, is daughter of supermodel Crawford and Rande Gerber. When asked by AP News if she knew Homer prior to filming because of their parents’ connection, she joked: “What connection?”

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Gere and Crawford married in 1991 and divorced four years later.

The younger Gere is “so funny,” Gerber told E! News. “He makes me laugh so hard, and he’s the greatest scene partner ever.”

“The Shards” is just Gere’s second big acting project after “Euphoria” and he is still prone to calling his father for advice.

“It’s not like I’m sending him a scene and being like ‘How would you do this?’

It’s more like how do you carry yourself on set, how do you make this career work for you in a way that is beneficial and do your best work,” he told E! News.

“I call him almost every day when I’m on set, he’s really the most invaluable resource, in terms of, you know, making this work for me. So, it’s really special to have him in my corner.”