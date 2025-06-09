Kamikamica back in cabinet

Kamikamica has returned to Cabinet. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

A day after his case was dismissed by the High Court, Manoa Kamikamica has returned to Cabinet as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises.

Kamikamica was sworn in today at State House by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, formally resuming his ministerial duties.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Kamikamica’s family members attended the ceremony, where he took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Due Execution of Office.

His return comes after the court found there was no case for him to answer, clearing the way for his reinstatement to government.

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Kamikamica previously held the same portfolios before stepping aside.

He brings more than 33 years of experience in finance, aviation, banking and manufacturing, including senior roles with ANZ and Fiji Airways.