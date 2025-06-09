Businesses urged to boost paper recycling

[Photo: File]

A local recycling company is calling on businesses to play a bigger role in reducing Fiji’s paper waste, after recycling millions of kilograms of discarded paper over the

past 15 years.

South Pacific Waste Recyclers says businesses can support the initiative by separating wastepaper and allowing the company to collect recyclable materials at no cost.

Executive Director Namrata Charan Singh says businesses can help by allowing recycling bins and collection points to be placed at workplaces.

“I would like to ask for your continued support in helping us expand paper recycling in Fiji, there are two simple ways you can help, firstly, allow us to place our recycling

bins, bags, or collection boxes at your workplace, we will collect your waste paper free of charge, the only thing we ask is that the paper remains clean and is not mixed

with general waste.”

Singh adds that supporting locally recycled products is another way consumers can contribute to the circular economy.

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“Secondly, and this is equally important please support our recycling products by purchasing our toilet tissue brand from your local retailers, our distributor or in some

cases directly from us.”

The company has recycled more than 15 million kilograms of waste paper in Fiji over the past 15 years, helping reduce the amount of recyclable material sent to landfills.

Fiji produces close to 200,000 tonnes of solid waste every year, with paper and cardboard estimated to make up a significant portion of discarded materials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.