Walker balancing philosophy with Fijian flair

New Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Willie Walker (right). [Photo: FIJI RUGBY/ FACEBOOK]

New Vodafone Fijiana XV head coach Willie Walker says his immediate focus will be understanding the team and its environment as he looks to blend his coaching philosophy with Fiji’s traditional free-flowing style of rugby.

The former Black Ferns XV and Blues Women coach believes the first few weeks in charge will be crucial as he familiarises himself with the players, management and existing systems ahead of upcoming international commitments.

“These first couple of weeks are going to be important for me to get a grip on how the players operate, how the management operate, and then to try and align some of this stuff and my knowledge into this team leading into the campaign going towards Hong Kong.”

Walker acknowledges the challenge of adapting to a new rugby culture but says it is an opportunity he is eager to embrace.

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“It is a huge challenge for me, and I think it’s something that I look forward to.”

The experienced coach also views the role as a chance to test himself in a new environment while helping players reach their potential.

“If I can be vulnerable enough to put myself out there and be challenged in different environments and I know I can put the players under the same stress, then we’re going to be better for it at the end of the day.”

The first Test between the Springbok Women and Vodafone Fijiana XV will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, with the second match scheduled for next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka.