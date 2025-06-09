Police probe boy's death as alleged murder

[Photo: FILE]

The death of a 12-year-old boy in Wailoku, Tamavua, has now been classified by Police as an alleged murder case.

The boy was reported missing by his mother after he was last seen playing at a neighbour’s home last Wednesday evening.

His body was discovered near his home on Friday during ongoing search efforts.

Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were questioned and later released as investigations continue.

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Authorities say the investigation remains active, and more information will be released as the inquiry progresses.