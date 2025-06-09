Grammar shifts focus to quarter-finals

[Source: File]

Suva Grammar School captain Brendan Leo says his side is already looking ahead to the Vodafone Deans Under-18 quarter-finals after overcoming Ratu Luke Memorial School in yesterday’s elimination clash.

The victory keeps Grammar’s national title hopes alive, but Leo knows bigger challenges lie ahead as the competition enters the knockout stages.

The skipper also took time to acknowledge the support the team has received throughout the season.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey and we’d like to thank them for always being with us throughout tough times and in times where we celebrate.”

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With the elimination match now behind them, Leo says the team’s attention has quickly turned to its next assignment.

“First, we’ll have to focus on our next game. This game is over, we’ll focus on the quarter-finals.”

Grammar is expected to face Ba Provincial Freebird Institute in the next round, a matchup Leo believes will provide a stern test.

The captain says the team will use the coming days to review its performance and address key areas before the quarter-final.

“After this, we’ll regroup, talk about the mistakes and try to improve from here.”

The Deans’ quarterfinals will be held next Saturday.