Vuvale union targets crime

[Photo: Ministry of Policing, Facebook]

The fight against illicit drugs is at the centre of a strengthened Fiji-Australia security partnership under the Vuvale Union.

Both countries have agreed to boost cooperation on transnational crime and other shared security challenges.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua met with the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji to discuss progress on the recently signed Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Both sides confirmed the partnership is on track, with a multi-year work plan in place.

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Naivalurua said tackling narcotics remains the biggest area of support. He also highlighted the need to strengthen Fiji Police Force ICT systems and human resources.

The discussions also covered Fiji’s national data centre and the responsible use of artificial intelligence to support government services.

The Minister and the Australian High Commissioner reviewed Fiji’s wastewater drug testing program. The first round of results has been completed and will help guide the government’s response.

Naivalurua said agreements must lead to action.

These documents only mean something once we put them into action.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and continue working together on shared priorities.