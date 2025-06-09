Sustainability drives future developments

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s future developments must focus on sustainability, smarter infrastructure and stronger planning as the country continues to attract investment.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says the government recognises the challenges that come with major investments, particularly around infrastructure such as water supply, roads and wastewater management.

The Government is working with investors and relevant agencies to ensure developments are supported by proper planning and long-term solutions.

“I think we acknowledge those issues and we are resolving them as and when needed. And at the government level, apart from the different offers, we already try to digitalize the process, the ease of doing business process, even though it’s not live yet. When it comes live, we’ll further improve how the investment application works.”

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Immanuel says that while the government has a broader infrastructure master plan, individual investments must also be supported to make progress.

Damodar Group Chief Executive says businesses are working to improve the ease of doing business through better coordination and digital systems to streamline investment processes.

The Finance Minister said that as the country attracts more development, investors must focus on building sustainable projects aligned with Fiji’s future needs.