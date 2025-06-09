Seaqaqa farmers call for FSC leadership overhaul

A Seaqaqa cane farmer has called for a leadership shake-up at the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC), arguing that years of government funding have failed to improve the industry’s performance while growers continue to shoulder rising costs.

Making a submission to the Parliamentary Special Committee on the Sugar Industry, Basanjeet Lal questioned the effectiveness of FSC’s leadership and urged the Government to appoint a younger management team capable of revitalising the struggling sector.

Lal said despite millions of dollars in government support over the years, farmers have seen little improvement in the industry’s performance or in their own livelihoods.

“What are the leaders of FSC are doing there? They should go home and choose some young people to work in FSC, so that the industry can be going up. Government is losing lot of money for the Fiji Sugar Corporation, giving the money. We have been seeing what is been happening from FSC. Leaders, they are a team of leaders. Those who are willing to just make the money because they are working in a team.”

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He also raised concerns over the quality and cost of fertiliser, claiming farmers are paying high prices despite government subsidies. Lal suggested opening the fertiliser market to more suppliers to encourage competition and reduce prices for growers.

Another major issue raised was the high cost of transporting cane from farms located far from the Labasa Mill. Lal said some farmers travel more than 60 kilometres to deliver cane, with transport costs reaching around $30 per tonne, while the current government lorry subsidy of $2.10 per tonne provides little relief.

He claimed the financial burden has forced some farmers to abandon their cane farms and relocate closer to the mill in search of better economic opportunities.

Lal urged the Government to increase the lorry subsidy to $10 per tonne, saying it would help sustain farmers in remote cane-growing areas and improve the viability of the industry.

His submission formed part of the Parliamentary Special Committee’s consultation in Seaqaqa, where cane farmers and industry stakeholders shared concerns and recommendations aimed at shaping the future of Fiji’s sugar industry.