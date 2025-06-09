Three new hotels to boost tourism

[Photo: LITIA CAVA]

BSP Life will invest in three new hotels within the next six months, as the company expands its role in the tourism sector.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the projects would strengthen Fiji’s tourism industry and create more opportunities for local communities.

Speaking at BSP Life’s 150th anniversary celebration, Rabuka said the developments showed the company’s commitment to long-term investment in Fiji.

He said BSP Life, through the Yavu Collective partnership with Fiji Airways, would introduce the new hotels to complement its existing tourism assets on Denarau Island.

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As we pursue the objective of the National Development Plan, institutions such as BSP Life will remain indispensable partners in our nation’s progress. Through the prudent stewardship of capital and continued investment in productive sectors, BSP Life is not

nly honoring its commitment to its customers, but also supporting employment, stimulating economic activity, and strengthening Fiji’s standing as an attractive destination for investment.

Rabuka also revealed plans for a future luxury property on Nacula Island in Savusavu with Dubai-based Qatari International, expected to be completed by 2029.

He said these investments would support jobs, economic growth and greater returns for policyholders.

Rabuka said BSP Life’s investment portfolio was now approaching $2 billion, making it one of Fiji’s largest institutional investors.

BSP Life, according to the PM, continues to play an important role in supporting financial security, encouraging savings and strengthening Fiji’s economy.

Rabuka said the government would continue working with institutions like BSP Life to support national development and create a more resilient economy.

He congratulated BSP Life on 150 years of service, saying the company had made a significant contribution to Fiji’s progress.

BSP Group CEO and Chairman Mark Robinson, in his address, reiterated BSP Life’s commitment moving forward is to continue earning trust, putting customers first and investing in Fiji and the Pacific.

BSP Life was established in 1876 and has grown into one of Fiji’s longstanding financial institutions, providing insurance and financial services for generations of customers.