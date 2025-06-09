Ratu Simione College all set for U19 quarterfinals

The Ratu Simione Matanitobua College under-19 side has shifted its focus to this weekend’s Vodafone Deans national quarterfinals.

Last week the side beat Dreketi Central College 12-5 in the Southern Zone eliminations.

One of their stars, Waisea Ravitau, who hails from Nabukavesi village in Namosi says the backing of the vanua, families, friends and fans really made a difference for them.

Ravitau says they hope they’ll get the same support this weekend.

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He says this is an important week for them as there were a lot of mistakes committed against Dreketi.

He also says communication was one of their major downfall in the elimination and hopes they can fix that before Saturday.

The Deans national quarterfinals will be played at three venues this weekend.

Suva, Tavua and Savusavu are going to host the Deans quarterfinals.