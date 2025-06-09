Rewa targeting historic Champions League triumph

[Source: File]

Rewa FC is setting its sights on a historic OFC Men’s Champions League title as the Delta Tigers prepare to begin their campaign this Saturday in Lautoka.

The Fijian champions will take on Solomon Islands side Central Coast Galaxy at Churchill Park, with club officials confident the team is ready for Oceania’s premier club competition.

Senior Vice President Sanjay Patel says winning the Champions League would rank as the club’s greatest achievement.

“For Champions League, it’s our ultimate challenge. If we can win the Champions League for Fiji, that will be our biggest achievement today.”

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Patel says the groundwork has already been laid, with the club focusing on every aspect of its preparations ahead of the tournament.

“The energy, the vision, everything is in place.”

With only a few days remaining before kickoff, Patel has called on football fans across the country to get behind the Delta Tigers as they seek regional glory.

“It’s now a few days left until we start the Champions League, and we want everyone in Fiji to support Rewa Football for the Champions League.”

Rewa opens its OFC Men’s Champions League campaign against Central Coast Galaxy at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.