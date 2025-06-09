Two die as firefighting helicopters collide in Greece, French blaze changes course

[Source: Reuters]

Two firefighting helicopters collided in Greece while helping to control a huge wildfire on Sunday ​that has destroyed more than 100 homes northwest of Athens, while people fled another blaze on the tourist island of Kefalonia.

Two people on one helicopter — a Greek and a Danish national — ‌died, while the crew on the other, one person from Greece, one from Britain, survived, the fire service said. Investigations had started into what caused the collision, it added.

Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after a period of record-breaking heatwaves and little rain – conditions that scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.

Destructive blazes in France and Spain showed some signs of easing over the weekend, but several wildfires have broken out in Greece after a period of relative calm there.

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The two helicopters collided in the area of ​Psatha in the Attica region, Greece’s fire service said in a statement.

Video posted on the Forecast Weather Greece Facebook page appeared to show two helicopters closing to cross paths at low altitude, before the main ​rotor of the lower helicopter struck the underside of the other. The lower one then crashed in flames.

The second helicopter then dumped its load of water and flew ⁠away. Reuters has not verified the authenticity of the footage.

Investigations suggested the fire that started in the Greek region of Boeotia before spreading to Attica was caused by sparks from conductors on a private network transmitting electricity generated by ​wind turbines to the main power grid, the eKathimerini website reported.

Two Greek nationals were arrested on suspicion of negligence, while another suspect remains at large, the report said.