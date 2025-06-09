Mo'unga marks return with winner

[Photo: PHOTOSPORT]

Richie Mo’unga made a dream return for Canterbury, scoring the match-winning try in a 27-22 victory over Auckland in their opening NPC clash in Christchurch.

The 56-Test All Black crossed under the posts in the 78th minute after coming off the bench, sealing victory in his first match for Canterbury since 2020 following his stint in Japan with Toshiba Brave Lupus.

Mo’unga admitted it was an emotional return despite a shaky start.

“It’s awesome. I’m just grateful to be back playing for the team I love in front of my family and friends,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

His return also makes him eligible for an All Blacks call-up under New Zealand Rugby’s selection rules, with coach Dave Rennie now able to draft him into the squad for the South Africa tour if needed.

When asked about a possible recall, Mo’unga kept his cards close to his chest.

“I’ll just be where my feet are, and whatever happens, happens.”