Fiji demands action at Nairobi biodiversity talks

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is pressing the Pacific’s case on the global stage, with Permanent Secretary for Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael leading Fiji’s delegation at the Convention on Biological Diversity meetings in Nairobi, Kenya.

Speaking as Chair of the Pacific Small Island Developing States, Dr Michael called for greater recognition of the region’s community-led conservation, urging stronger financial and technical support to help island nations meet global biodiversity commitments.

The CBD inter-sessional – comprising scientific advisory body SBSTTA‑28 and implementation body SBI‑7 – is reviewing the global midterm review of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Recommendations will feed into CBD COP17 in Yerevan, Armenia, this October, where countries will assess progress and sharpen action on biodiversity loss.

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Addressing the plenary, Dr Michael reaffirmed the Pacific’s commitment to turning promises into action.

Dr Michael says the Pacific did not come to Nairobi to renegotiate ambition, but to implement.

He urged the agency to match Pacific ambition with the science, finance, and processes needed for delivery.

He stressed that reefs, fisheries, mangroves, and communities cannot wait.

Fiji remains committed to ensuring Pacific voices, experiences, and solutions shape global decisions to protect the environment, strengthen climate resilience, and safeguard livelihoods.