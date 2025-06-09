QVS focused on improvement

[Photo: FILE]

Queen Victoria School Under-15 coach Misaele Gavidi says there is still room for improvement despite his side’s victory over Holy Family School in Saturday’s Vodafone Deans elimination round.

Gavidi praised his players for executing their game plan and securing the result, but admitted there are areas the team must address ahead of the national quarter-finals.

“They played a good game. The boys executed their game plan. It’s a well-structured game, but we have some weaknesses. We have to improve on it.”

The QVS coach says the team will use the coming week to fine-tune its performance as preparations intensify for the next round.

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“We’ll go back to the school and try to improve our weaknesses.”

Gavidi also thanked the supporters who have backed the team throughout the season and called on the wider QVS community to rally behind the players.

“I thank the parents and guardians for their wholehearted support. They support the boys and give all their effort.”

He is also encouraging old scholars, families and supporters of Vulinitu to turn out in numbers for this week’s quarter-final clash.

“I wish the old scholars, especially the old boys, friends and families of Vulinitu as a whole, to come and support the boys next week for the quarter-final.”

The Deans’ quarterfinals will be held this Saturday.