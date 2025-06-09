High tooth decay rates raise concerns

[Photo: FILE]

Almost eight out of every ten five-year-old children in Fiji have tooth decay, raising concerns about the country’s oral health among young people.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa raised concerns over the country’s oral health situation during National Toothbrushing Day celebrations, saying dental problems continue to affect children from an early age.

Ravunawa says by the time students reach ages 12 and 15, around half are already experiencing cavities.

He says a major concern is that many teenagers suffering from tooth decay have not visited a dentist for treatment.

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Ravunawa stresses that poor oral health can affect children’s daily lives, including their ability to eat comfortably, concentrate in school, and maintain overall wellbeing.

He is encouraging students to develop healthy habits by brushing their teeth for two minutes, twice a day, using fluoride toothpaste.

Ravunawa says the Ministry of Health, schools and partners are working together to improve access to dental services through school screenings, fluoride treatments and preventive programmes.

He adds that addressing oral health issues early will help ensure children grow into healthier adults.