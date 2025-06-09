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Women lawyers call for more female police officers

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 6, 2026 7:32 am

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women Lawyers Association has raised concerns over the low representation of women within the Fiji Police Force.

While making submissions on the Police Bill, Association president Patricia Naisara stated that women make up more than half of Fiji’s population but represent only about 25 percent of police personnel.

She says the Force has a total workforce of 5,055 personnel and based on these figures, there is roughly one female police officer for every 350 female citizens in Fiji.

“Any police legislation should be assessed through a people-centred lens that prioritises dignity, safety, rights and well-being, especially for women, children, survivors of violence, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups.”

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She adds that there is a need for stronger gender representation in recruitment.

Our detailed recommendations are to amend recruitment provisions so that when candidates are equally qualified, the commissioner must consider diversity, gender and ethnic equity rather than merely having the discretion to do so.

Naisara also stresses that increasing the number of female officers must be supported by a workplace environment where they feel safe, valued and protected.

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