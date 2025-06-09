UN wants bigger Fiji peacekeeping role

[Photo: File]

The United Nations wants Fiji to play a bigger role in global peacekeeping, saying the Pacific must have a stronger voice as conflicts around the world become increasingly

complex.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix says Fiji’s 50-year contribution to peacekeeping has positioned the country as a key partner for future

operations.

During his visit to Fiji, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace praised the country’s contribution of military and police personnel to missions across the world.

He says Fiji’s experience and commitment to multilateralism provide a strong foundation for expanding cooperation.

“We do believe, and I do believe personally, that we need a strong voice of the Pacific region in the UN and UN peacekeeping in particular. And from that point of view, Fiji

plays a central role.”

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says Fiji remains committed to supporting international peace efforts and is ready to share its experience and capabilities with the United

Nations.

“We stand ready to showcase what we have and the capabilities that we have here in Fiji and ultimately the experience that we acquired over the last 50 years of our

peacekeeping commitment.”

Tikoduadua says government is also developing a new peacekeeping strategy that will guide Fiji’s future contributions, with a focus on regional security and strengthening the

Pacific’s voice on the global stage.

Lacroix says Fiji remains an important member of the UN peacekeeping family as the organisation faces evolving conflicts, new threats and increasing challenges.